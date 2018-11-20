Telegram Whatsapp
Mass payments, invoicing, merchant account - all on one site

Mass payments, invoicing, merchant account - all on one site

Coming soon

With WELLCOINEX you can:

WELLCOINEX is an innovative optimal solution for any business, which enjoyed a different kind of company, business owners and entrepreneurs. With help of our service the customer can accept cryptocurrency payments into my site without leaks and without the involvement of third-party payment partners.

  • invoice for payment to your customers
  • get safe crypto multi-currency wallet
  • create agent network, connecting trading account
  • make mass payments to partners and companies
  • exchange bitcoin, Ethereum, iota and many more on the EURO in a matter of minutes
  • connect the crypto payment system to your website for receiving payment

Why should you choose WELLCOINEX?

Easy and convenient

WELLCOINEX provides users with quick access to the world of cryptocurrencies, providing a complete control over their portfolio. Buy, share and buy with just a few clicks.

Buy and sell safely

Team WELLCOINEX sure about its reliability. To make sure that everything is 100% safe we use the latest technology and keep your funds in offline cold wallets.

Quickly and reliably

You can buy bitcoin in minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Thanks to powerful API-based applications, high-end servers and fully automated transactions.

Multiple payment options

You can choose from different payment methods such as credit or debit card, e-wallets, transfers, Sepa, Swift, P2P, B2B.

Today 11 top cryptocurrencies are available:

Receive, send and exchange Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for:

Wide geographic distribution of use

Now your customers can make payments for goods or services with a wider range of countries that were previously closed IP address of the client or the bean of his cards.

блокчейн на бирюзовом

Innovation in the world of payments

We have developed a convenient feature that allows you to convert cryptocurrency into Fiat currency and Vice versa, paying to the merchant's current account. As for the user, the payment transaction will be legally held in a Bank-Issuer and acquirer. To activate the service, follow these 3 easy steps.

1. Create your account

Sign up and create your account WELLCOINEX just a few clicks. A confirmation link will be sent to your email address or phone at the end of the process.

2. Check it

Before you buy one you are interested in cryptocurrency online using a credit or debit card, you need to confirm your account. This includes the uploading of your passport, national identity card or other documents depending on the chosen level of validation. After approval and confirmation, You can purchase bitcoin of up to $ 50 000 using your credit / debit card.

2_etap

3. Buy, send and redeem cryptocurrency online

Log in to your account WELLCOINEX created earlier, enter your wallet address, fill in the form immediately and buy or redeem one of the available to buy cryptocurrency.

